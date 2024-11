The Angels selected Lugo (hand) to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

The Angels acquired Lugo in the trade that sent Luis Garcia to Boston at the deadline, though the former was only able to play one game in the Angels organization before a hand injury cut his season short in early August. Now that he's on the 40-man roster, the 23-year-old outfielder will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft, and the lack of depth in Los Angeles' outfield unit could allow him to make his MLB debut in 2025.