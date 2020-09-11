site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Out of Friday's lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup Friday against Colorado.
Stassi went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a walk Thursday and will take a seat for Friday's contest. Anthony Bemboom will start behind the plate in the series opener.
