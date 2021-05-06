site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
Stassi is 1-for-13 in his last four appearances and will take a seat Wednesday. Kurt Suzuki will take over behind the plate for Los Angeles.
