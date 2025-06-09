Angels' Michael Darrell-Hicks: Booted from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels designated Darrell-Hicks for assignment Sunday.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for LaMonte Wade, who was acquired via trade. Darrell-Hicks made six appearances out of the Angels' bullpen earlier this season, allowing eight runs with a 6:4 K:BB covering 7.2 frames.
