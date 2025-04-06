The Angels selected Darrell Hicks's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Darrell-Hicks will get his first call-up to the big leagues and will join the bullpen as a replacement for Caden Dana, who was optioned to Triple-A so that he could presumably continue to stay stretched out as a starter. A 27-year-old righty, Darrell-Hicks had given up two earned runs while striking out four over 4.1 innings for Salt Lake this season. He split time between Triple-A and Double-A Rocket City in 2024, logging a 2.60 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 69:13 K:BB over 62.1 innings.