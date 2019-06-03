Hermosillo (groin) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Hermosillo had been out all year with a groin injury and only recently began a rehab assignment at High-A Inland Empire on Saturday. He's evidently now considered healthy, but the Angels have no room for him on the big-league roster, hardly a surprise given his .211/274/.333 line from his 31-game debut last season.

