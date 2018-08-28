Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Activated from minor-league DL
Hermosillo (groin) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Hermosillo is expected to bat leadoff in his return to action for Triple-A Salt Lake after missing two weeks with a groin injury. The 23-year-old is hitting a solid .277/.375/.496 with 11 homers and 10 steals across 61 games for the Bees this season. He's an obvious candidate for a September callup.
