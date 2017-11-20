Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Added to 40-man roster
Hermosillo was added to the Angels' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
Very quietly, Hermosillo has reached the cusp of a major-league debut while putting up impressive numbers in recent seasons. He is an above-average runner, stealing 35 bases across three minor-league stops last season. His speed will be the top selling point from a fantasy perspective, but he has also shown an ability to hit for a relatively high average (.287 at Triple-A). While he is likely just a fourth outfielder, there's a chance he could end up being a low-end regular.
