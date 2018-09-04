Hermosillo was called up by the Angels on Tuesday and is heading straight to the starting lineup, batting ninth and playing right field.

Hermosillo appeared in 17 games for the Angels earlier in the season but did very little with the opportunity, hitting just .154/.214/.205. The 23-year-old should receive a decent numbersof at-bats down the stretch to show his team what he can do.

