The Angels recalled Hermosillo from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Hermosillo punched his ticket to the big leagues after a strong month of August in the minors but had a shaky, injury-plagued 2019 season overall, slashing .243/.331/.471 with 15 home runs in 296 plate appearances. His inability to produce consistently at the plate may hurt his chances of getting frequent starts in September, but he could put himself in position for a fourth outfielder role with the big club heading into 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories