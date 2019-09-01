Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Called up to the Angels
The Angels recalled Hermosillo from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to the team's 4-3 loss against the Red Sox on Sunday.
Hermosillo is an all-around hitter who can swing for contact or for the fences and he also possesses enough speed in that it gives him the flexibility to any of the three outfield positions at the big-league level. The 24-year-old enjoyed a nice month of August in the minors but overall had a shaky 2019 season in which he slashed .243/.331./.471 with 15 long balls and 43 RBI. His inability to produce consistently at the plate may inhibit him from getting any starts, but he lines up perfectly as a fourth outfielder in the Angels' organization.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Enjoying August power surge•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Brief trip to big leagues•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Activated and optioned•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Moves to 60-day IL•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....