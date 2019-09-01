The Angels recalled Hermosillo from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to the team's 4-3 loss against the Red Sox on Sunday.

Hermosillo is an all-around hitter who can swing for contact or for the fences and he also possesses enough speed in that it gives him the flexibility to any of the three outfield positions at the big-league level. The 24-year-old enjoyed a nice month of August in the minors but overall had a shaky 2019 season in which he slashed .243/.331./.471 with 15 long balls and 43 RBI. His inability to produce consistently at the plate may inhibit him from getting any starts, but he lines up perfectly as a fourth outfielder in the Angels' organization.