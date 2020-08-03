Hermosillo went 1-for-1 with an RBI single, a walk and a stolen base in a loss to Houston on Sunday.

Hermosillo entered the game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning, but he ended up getting two plate appearances as the game went into extra frames. After Houston scored a run in the top of the 10th, Hermosillo responded with a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning to plate the runner at second and tie the score. He then maneuvered himself into scoring position by stealing second base, but the Angels stranded him at third and ultimately took the loss. Hermosillo has largely served as a pinch-hitter and defensive replacement this season, collecting two hits and a walk over 10 plate appearances.