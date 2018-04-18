Hermosillo went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a triple and six RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in its 12-3 win over Sacramento on Tuesday.

The RBI total was a career high for Hermosillo, who had entered Tuesday's contest on a cold streak with two hits and six strikeouts over his prior 13 at-bats of the season. The 23-year-old's status as a 40-man roster player for the Angels should put him in line for his first promotion to the big leagues by September, assuming his production doesn't tail off too much while he repeats the Triple-A level. However, don't expect Hermosillo to serve as much more than a backup outfielder or pinch-hitting option once he hits the majors.