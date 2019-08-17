Hermosillo went deep three times for Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday and has how hit 10 homers in his last 11 games.

Hermosillo got off to a slow start this season, totaling only four long balls in June and July, but has turned things around dramatically by swatting 10 homers since Aug. 4. In 60 career major-league at-bats, the 24-year-old has hit only one home run while batting .200. He is currently the Angels' 27th-ranked prospect and could be in line for a callup when rosters expand in September.