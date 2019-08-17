Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Enjoying August power surge
Hermosillo went deep three times for Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday and has how hit 10 homers in his last 11 games.
Hermosillo got off to a slow start this season, totaling only four long balls in June and July, but has turned things around dramatically by swatting 10 homers since Aug. 4. In 60 career major-league at-bats, the 24-year-old has hit only one home run while batting .200. He is currently the Angels' 27th-ranked prospect and could be in line for a callup when rosters expand in September.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Brief trip to big leagues•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Activated and optioned•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Nearing baseball activities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...