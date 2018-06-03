Hermosillo will start in right field and bat ninth Sunday against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Since Kole Calhoun was shut down with an oblique injury, Hermosillo has shared time in right field with Chris Young. Hermosillo didn't do much in his first starting opportunity Saturday with two strikeouts and a hit by pitch in three plate appearances, so he'll probably need to turn in a few quality performances in a row before gaining separation from Young in the job battle.