Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Getting start Sunday
Hermosillo is starting in center field and hitting ninth against the White Sox on Sunday.
Mike Trout (toe) was originally set to return to the starting lineup Sunday but was a late scratch, clearing the way for Hermosillo to make his first start since July 15. The 24-year-old was summoned to the big club Sept. 1 but has not yet made a plate appearance since the callup, playing in two games as a defensive replacement.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Called up from minors•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Enjoying August power surge•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Brief trip to big leagues•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Activated and optioned•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Begins rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...