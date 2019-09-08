Hermosillo is starting in center field and hitting ninth against the White Sox on Sunday.

Mike Trout (toe) was originally set to return to the starting lineup Sunday but was a late scratch, clearing the way for Hermosillo to make his first start since July 15. The 24-year-old was summoned to the big club Sept. 1 but has not yet made a plate appearance since the callup, playing in two games as a defensive replacement.