Hermosillo is a strong contender for one of the Angels' final roster spots, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

While the team has yet to make a decision on who will fill the extra-outfielder role, Hermosillo appears to have the edge due to a strong spring in which he hit .450 with two home runs, seven RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Among his contenders for a roster spot, Luis Rengifo batted .240 and Taylor Ward hit .308 in Cactus League play.