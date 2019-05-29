Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Moves to 60-day IL
Hermosillo (groin) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Hermosillo has missed the entirety of the season to this point after undergoing offseason surgery to address a sports hernia. It's not clear when the 24-year-old is expected to return.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Nearing baseball activities•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Placed on IL•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Not close to game action•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Still sidelined•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Still out with groin injury•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Out again Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...