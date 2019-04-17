Hermosillo (groin) is expected to begin participating in baseball activities in about two weeks, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Hermosillo missed all of spring training as he continues to recover from offseason surgery to address a sports hernia. The 24-year-old has no official timetable for his return, but seems likely to remain out at least through mid-May given his lack of work to this point.

More News
Our Latest Stories