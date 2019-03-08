Hermosillo (groin) is nearing a return to Cactus League action, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Scar tissue breakup from offseason hernia surgery has so far delayed Hermosillo's start to camp, but it sounds as though he'll have at least two weeks of game action prior to the start of the regular season. The 24-year-old is in line to fill a bench role for the Angels this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...