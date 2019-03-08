Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Nearing return to game action
Hermosillo (groin) is nearing a return to Cactus League action, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Scar tissue breakup from offseason hernia surgery has so far delayed Hermosillo's start to camp, but it sounds as though he'll have at least two weeks of game action prior to the start of the regular season. The 24-year-old is in line to fill a bench role for the Angels this season.
