Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Not close to game action
Hermosillo (groin) isn't close to returning to game action, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Hermosillo is still dealing with scar-tissue buildup from offseason groin surgery. He lines up as the Angels' fourth outfielder, but Peter Bourjos could step into that role should Hermosillo require a trip to the injured list to start the year. With Justin Upton questionable for Opening Day as well due to knee tendinitis, Bourjos may even get some starts early in the year.
