Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Optioned to minors
The Angels optioned Hermosillo to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Hermosillo's banishment to minor-league camp clears up more Cactus League at-bats for other outfielders who are in more serious consideration for Opening Day jobs in the big leagues. The 23-year-old is expected to spent most of the 2018 campaign at Salt Lake after earning a promotion to the Pacific Coast League late last season. He acquitted himself well in his first taste of the Triple-A level, slashing .287/.341/.487 across 129 plate appearances.
