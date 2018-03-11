The Angels optioned Hermosillo to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Hermosillo's banishment to minor-league camp clears up more Cactus League at-bats for other outfielders who are in more serious consideration for Opening Day jobs in the big leagues. The 23-year-old is expected to spent most of the 2018 campaign at Salt Lake after earning a promotion to the Pacific Coast League late last season. He acquitted himself well in his first taste of the Triple-A level, slashing .287/.341/.487 across 129 plate appearances.