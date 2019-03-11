Hermosillo (groin) is out of Monday's lineup against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It was reported last week that Hermosillo was nearing a return to action, but that will not happen Monday. The Angels have an off day Tuesday, so perhaps he will be ready Wednesday. With Justin Upton (knee inflammation) questionable for Opening Day, Hermosillo could be in for some big-league at-bats early in the year if he is able to get healthy.