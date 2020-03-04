Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Out with hip issue
Hermosillo is battling right hip discomfort, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The fact that the issue is being referred to as "discomfort" suggests that Hermosillo isn't destined for a long absence, but his expected return date is not yet clear. Hermosillo is competing for a bench spot this spring.
