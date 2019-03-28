The Angels placed Hermosillo (groin) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hermosillo was sidelined throughout the spring after he took more time than expected to recover from offseason surgery to address a sports hernia. It's still unclear when Hermosillo will be ready to return to action in simulated or minor-league rehab games, so it's not expected that he'll surface with the big club at any point in the near future.