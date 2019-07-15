Hermosillo was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Hermosillo spent the first few months of the 2019 season rehabbing from a groin injury, but after returning to minor-league action at the beginning of June and slashing .252/.338/.452 with Triple-A Salt Lake over 28 contests, he'll get a shot in the big leagues. Jose Suarez was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

