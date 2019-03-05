Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Ramping up activities
Hermosillo (groin) is starting to ramp up his baseball activities, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Hermosillo is recovering slower than expected from scar tissue breakup in his groin following offseason surgery, though the outfielder is still expected to return to game action before the end of spring. "Today was the first time he had a look on his face where he said he feels much better," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's finally trending in the right direction." At this point, Hermosillo seems unlikely to get enough at-bats in before the start of the season, meaning he could be headed to Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the season.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Still delayed by surgery•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Sidelined following hernia surgery•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: First career homer•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Called up by Angels•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Activated from minor-league DL•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: On shelf with groin injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters rue for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...