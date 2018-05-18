Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Recalled from Salt Lake
Hermosillo was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Hermosillo is set for his first taste of major-league action after spending the first month of the season with the Bees. Over 35 games with the team, he hit .267/.389/.481 with six home runs and 21 RBI, including a cycle against Fresno on May 1. Look for the 23-year-old to be utilized as a reserve outfielder during his first cup of coffee with the Angels.
