Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Rejoins big club
The Angels recalled Hermosillo from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Hermosillo will start in right field and bat ninth for Saturday's game against the Rangers, with Kole Calhoun (oblique) headed to the disabled list. Chris Young is likely to see increased opportunities with Calhoun sidelined, but Hermosillo should have his own share of chances in right field, as well.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Sent back down•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Recalled from Salt Lake•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Hits for cycle Tuesday•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Drives in six Tuesday•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Optioned to minors•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Added to 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...