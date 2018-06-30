Hermosillo was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Hermosillo has struggled during his multiple stints in the majors this season, posting a .132/.195/.184 slash line in 38 at-bats. The 23-year-old will return to the Bees where he is hitting .270 with a .869 OPS and seven home runs in 42 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories