Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Rides pine Tuesday
Hermosillo is not starting Tuesday against the Athletics.
Hermosillo has started eight straight games, slashing .136/.367/.273 with a steal and a 46.7 percent strikeout rate over that span. Taylor Ward is starting in left field in his place Tuesday.
