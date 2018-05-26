Hermosillo was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Friday's game.

This move was made to open up a roster spot for Jaime Barria, who is expected to start Saturday. Hermosillo doubled and made an impressive catch in his major-league debut May 18, but he also struck out three times in that game and then saw just two at-bats in the week that followed. He was batting .267/.389/.481 with Salt Lake before his promotion.

More News
Our Latest Stories