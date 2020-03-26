Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Sent to minors
Hermosillo was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old made a strong case for a roster spot in spring training with a 1.326 OPS with two doubles, two homers and two stolen bases in eight games, but it appears he'll be in the minors once play resumes. Hermosillo and top-prospect Jo Adell will be the top options for promotion should the Angels suffer any outfield injuries.
