Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Sent to Triple-A
Hermosillo was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
The young outfielder is just 3-for-21 in a pair of brief stints with the Angels so far this season. In a corresponding move, Jabari Blash was called up from Triple-A.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Gets back-to-back starts•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Rejoins big club•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Sent back down•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Recalled from Salt Lake•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Hits for cycle Tuesday•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Drives in six Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana