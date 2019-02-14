Hermosillo is still rehabbing from offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The outfielder was reportedly hampered by the issue last season already, but he wasn't forced to get surgery until he aggravated the issue in winter ball. It's unclear whether or not Hermosillo will be ready for spring training game action when the time comes. If he is able to get healthy enough to play by Opening Day, the 24-year-old figures to spend much of the season as the Angels' fourth outfielder.