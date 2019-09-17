Play

Hermosillo starts for the third straight game in left field Tuesday against the Yankees.

The Angels outfield is suddenly quite thin, with Mike Trout (toe) and Justin Upton (knee) shut down for the season. Hermosillo appears to have left field locked up, though he doesn't appear to be a particularly exciting fantasy option, with a career .607 OPS in 39 major-league games.

