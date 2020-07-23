The Angels recalled Hermosillo from their alternate training site Thursday.
Hermosillo will crack the Angels' 30-man Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder. He could end up serving as a platoon mate for Brian Goodwin initially, but Hermosillo's hopes for earning even semi-regular playing time could take a hit if top prospect Jo Adell is added to the active roster at any point in the 60-game season.
