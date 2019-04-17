Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Yet to resume baseball activities
Hermosillo (groin) is expected to begin participating in baseball activities in about two weeks, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Hermosillo missed all of spring training as he continues to recover from offseason surgery to address a sports hernia. The 24-year-old has no official timetable for his return, but seems likely to remain out through at least mid-May given his lack of work to this point.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Placed on IL•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Not close to game action•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Still sidelined•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Still out with groin injury•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Out again Monday•
-
Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Nearing return to game action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...