Kohn signed a minor-league deal with the Angels, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He does not get an invitation to spring training but nonetheless wanted to return to the team he made his big-league debut with in 2010. The 33-year-old righty has a high-spin fastball but has dealt with shoulder/biceps injuries over the past few seasons. He will serve as organizational bullpen depth.

