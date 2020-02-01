Angels' Michael Kohn: Inks deal with Halos
Kohn signed a minor-league deal with the Angels, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
He does not get an invitation to spring training but nonetheless wanted to return to the team he made his big-league debut with in 2010. The 33-year-old righty has a high-spin fastball but has dealt with shoulder/biceps injuries over the past few seasons. He will serve as organizational bullpen depth.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SS sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Roto dynasty startup mock draft
Whether you're already in a dynasty league or looking to fire one up, these mock drafts will...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
Selling out for pitching in the early rounds might be the only way to go, our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...