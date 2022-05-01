Lorenzen (3-1) allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks over 8.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over the White Sox.

While the final stat line doesn't look overly impressive, Lorenzen kept the White Sox off the board through eight innings and extended his scoreless streak to 14 frames. He was knocked out of the game after coughing up a two-run double to Leury Garcia and was charged with a third run when Garcia scored later in the inning. Lorenzen will carry a 3.04 ERA into his projected home start against the Nationals next weekend.