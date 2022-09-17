Lorenzen (7-6) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win Friday over the Mariners.

It wasn't a pretty start for Lorenzen, as he gave up a solo home run to Julio Rodriguez and a two-run homer to Carlos Santana, but the Angels were able to outhit their starter's problems. Despite the win, this was a step back for Lorenzen after he allowed only one run in 5.2 innings versus the Astros in his return from a shoulder strain last Friday. The right-hander now has a 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 63:36 K:BB through 81.2 innings across 15 starts this year. He's projected for a road start against the Rangers next week.