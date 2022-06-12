Lorenzen (6-3) earned the win during Saturday's 11-6 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Los Angeles jumped on New York starter Carlos Carrasco early, letting Lorenzen cruise to an easy win while surrendering his lone run in the seventh when reliever Aaron Loup let an inherited runner cross the plate. The first-year Angel has now surrendered one or zero runs in five of his 10 starts, though Lorenzen is yet to combine run prevention with strikeouts as he's surrendered a total of 11 runs during his three turns with at least seven strikeouts and hasn't surpassed five in any other start. Lorenzen sports a 3.45 ERA and is set to toe the rubber against Seattle next weekend.