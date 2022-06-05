Lorenzen (5-3) took the loss during Saturday's 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Phillies, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks with nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Lorenzen surrendered five runs on eight baserunners during a 37-pitch first inning but rebounded to retire 12 straight before a walk prompted his removal in the sixth. Despite the early struggles, the 30-year-old recorded a season-high nine strikeouts with an impressive 15 swinging strikes. He carries a 3.69 ERA and 1.14 WHIP into a start against the Mets next weekend.