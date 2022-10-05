Lorenzen allowed three hits and three walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Lorenzen wasn't able to complete six innings in any of his four September starts after returning from a shoulder strain. He got to that mark with one of his best performances of the year Tuesday, as no Oakland hitter got past second base on his watch. Lorenzen worked as a starter full-time for the first season since 2015, posting a 4.24 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 85:44 K:BB over 97.2 innings in his 18 starts this year. He could remain in the Angels' rotation in 2023 if he signs a new contract with the team.