Lorenzen (6-4) allowed seven runs on seven hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out three in five innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Mariners.

Lorenzen has alternated between strong and shaky starts in his last four turns through the rotation. The Mariners got to him early and often in this one, scoring in each of the first four innings, with the biggest damage being a Cal Raleigh solo home run and a three-run double from Ty France. Lorenzen saw his ERA spike to 4.15 with a 1.20 WHIP and 47:24 K:BB through 65 innings in 11 starts. He'll look for a bounce-back effort at home versus the Royals next week.