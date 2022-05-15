Lorenzen (4-2) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Lorenzen was staked to an early lead and shut down Oakland's offense after surrendering a run in the first, retiring the final seven batters he faced. The 30-year-old has excelled during his first season in Los Angeles, as he's gone at least six innings in four of his six starts, though 14 of his 24 strikeouts have come in two games. He'll carry a 3.57 ERA and 1.10 WHIP into his next start, tentatively scheduled for a rematch against Oakland on Friday.