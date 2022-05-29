Lorenzen registered a no-decision during Saturday's 6-5 loss to Toronto, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Lorenzen breezed through the middle innings but surrendered one run on three hits in the first inning and two runs on three baserunners in the seventh before being removed. The 30-year-old has now gone at least six innings in six of his eight starts and has allowed one run or fewer in half while permitting at least three in the other four. Lorenzen lines up to square off against Philadelphia when he pitches again, scheduled for next weekend.