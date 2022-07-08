Lorenzen's MRI on his shoulder showed no structural damage Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Lorenzen hit the injured list Thursday with a right shoulder strain, an injury which may partially explain his 13.09 ERA and 2.55 WHIP across his last three starts. Friday's test results indicate that he's avoided a worst-case scenario, but he still has more treatment to get through before he begins a throwing program.
