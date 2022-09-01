Lorenzen (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment Friday with Single-A Inland Empire, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Lorenzen surrendered six runs over 3.2 innings during his second rehab outing with Triple-A Salt Lake last weekend, and he'll require at least one more start in the minors before potentially rejoining the Angels. The 30-year-old has been sidelined by the shoulder strain since July 1 and has a 4.94 ERA this season in his first extended run as a starter since his rookie campaign in 2015.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: May require another rehab start•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Embarking on rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Throwing bullpens•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Resumes throwing•
-
Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Suffers setback in recovery•