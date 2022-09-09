Lorenzen (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's start against the Astros.

Lorenzen was on the 60-day IL since early July due to a right shoulder strain, but he recently made three rehab appearances and posted a 7.11 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12.2 innings. The right-hander lasted six innings during his most recent rehab outing, so it's unlikely that he'll face significant restrictions during Friday's start.